Keanu Reeves is one of the best men in Hollywood (and beyond)

Keanu Reeves is not only handsome, but he is the best actor in Hollywood

In recent times, and in light of the #MeToo movement, a veil of suspicion has fallen over many of our favorite actors – to say the least. Against this dark background, there are stars who stand out even brighter admirable. Among these is Keanu Reeves, who donated 70% of his earnings Matrix to cancer research.

Almost three years ago, journalist Michelle Ruiz speculated that Keanu was experiencing a kind of golden age, stating that “Keanussaince’s success is based not only on its eternally thoughtful appeal, its persistent tenacity, but also its genuineness. and goodness. In other words, as the online magazine wrote AV Club, he’s a famous actor who just doesn’t seem to be a piece of shit. “Somehow, in 2022 Reeves made himself more lovable, and not just because he is thoughtful enough to allocate most of his earnings Matrix to a potentially life-saving cause like medic researcha, although this already helps.

Keanu donated most of his earnings to cancer research

The actor donated $ 31.5 million to cancer research – his younger sister Kim has been battling this disease for eight years – but it didn’t stop there. In 2009 Reeves had revealed to the Ladies Home Journal to have a private foundation, active for five or six years, which supports a couple of children’s hospitals and also cancer research, underlining: “I don’t like to put my name on it, I let the foundation do its work autonomously”.

Keanu Reeves Karwai Tang

The appointment with Keanu At auction

As if that weren’t enough, in June 2020 Reeves auctioned off a 15-minute appointment with him on behalf of Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based charity that cares for children with cancer. The offer went up to $ 16,600, which is understandable since we’re talking about a first-rate Hollywood non-jerk. Now, who are the other three non-terrible men of the cinema? The secret is soon revealed: they are Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and a free place to be assigned, on a rotating basis, to those who demonstrate that they deserve it.

Read also: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant: a beautiful love story

This article was originally published on Vogue.com