Keanu Reeves is still Neo in the Matrix Resurrections • Universal Movies trailer

Zach Shipman
There Warner Bros has finally released the first stunning trailer for Matrix Resurrections, the awaited fourth chapter of the famous sci-fi saga created by Wachowski sisters.

The announcement of the release of the trailer had been anticipated in recent days through the launch of the viral campaign (launched on the official website of the film) which promised the viewing of different portions of the same. The trailer is visible at the bottom of the page, both in the original version released by IMAX social channels than in the Italian one, obviously issued by the Italian division of Warner Bros.

Furthermore, the launch of Matrix Resurrections in Italian cinemas since January 1, 2022.

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

PRODUCTION: Filming took place in February, on location in Chicago. The film was directed by Lana Wachowski. The director worked on the script in the company of Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. In the production booth Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. CAST: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Daniel Bernhardt, Christina Ricci. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from December 22, 2021.

The first film turned 20 years old in 2019. The trilogy grossed a total of 1.6 billion dollars at the worldwide box-office, of which 592 million dollars in the US alone (adjusted with inflation would be more than 900 million dollars today). The Village Roadshow is producing the film for Warner Bros. once again.


