Keanu Reeves has made yet another memorable gesture thanks to the donation made with the salary of Matrix 4

Keenu Reeves is he really the best man in the world? He surely he is the most human actor. We all know for good or bad the events of his life and what he had to go through, yet this has not affected his attitude but rather continues to give us good news, because yes we are talking about the umpteenth beautiful thing that Keanu Reeves has done with his salary derived from the last Matrix film and no, we are not talking about the bikes and the money donated to the staff that date back to the first film, but about a completely new and fairly recent event.

It was the NY post to report that the actor with the heart of gold has donated 70% of his salary to cancer research. Surely his predisposition to help others is primarily due to the relationship he has with his sister. Since he fell ill with leukemia, Keanu has always donated a substantial figure for research and even founded a proprietary body aimed at helping children in hospitals. In short, how many does this man know? Or maybe we need to start calling him God? The infinite goodness of Keanu will certainly remain in the history of the annals of Hollywood even if the actor does not live there, but intended as a cinematic world.

If you think that the figure is minimal with Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the most famous sci-fi saga in history, we are obviously talking about millions more donated to research. It is evident that the subject is close to the actor’s heart since he lived it firsthand with his sister, even if it is not the only beautiful gesture we all know by now. A multifaceted actor capable of putting on a show on the screen and teaching humanity lessons in real life. In the history of cinema, finding an actor as philanthropic as the above is quite difficult. Certainly there is no lack of other figures who fight for human rights and the environment such as Leonardo Dicaprio and Harrison Ford, but what Keanu was able to do I don’t know if anyone can get there. Undoubtedly all these good deeds have done nothing but increase the admiration that the public has for him that, regardless of whether they like it or not as he plays, he is definitely a person to admire and from whom we should take an example especially in that world. rotten of the showbusiness that is giving more scandals than quality films. In short, let us know how much you love Keanu in the comments from 1 to 3000.