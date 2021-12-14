Keanu Reeves “I’ve never played Cyberpunk 2077”, CD Projekt RED instead stated the opposite

They never cease to surprise the “good” news coming from CD Projekt RED. This time around, the news itself wouldn’t cause much discussion, were it not for another lie made for marketing purposes.

Cyberpunk 2077 was already one of the most anticipated titles, but the announcement of the presence of Keanu Reeves within the cast and his appearance at theE3 it certainly helped to raise the hype towards this title.

But did Keanu play Cyberpunk 2077?

Read also:

CD PROJEKT RED STATED THAT KEANU LOVED PLAYING CYBERPUNK 2077, TOOUGH THE FAMOUS ACTOR NEVER PLAYED THIS

The question came on the occasion of an interview conducted by The Verge about the making of Matrix Awakens, Keaunu responded by admitting that he is not a video player and that never played the CD Projekt RED title.

Reeves admitted that he simply saw some demonstrations of his appearances in the video game, nothing more. A credible statement but in stark contrast to what the CEO of the software house, Adam Kickinski, had said in full promotional campaign.

According to the CEO of CD Projekt RED, Keaunu loved playing Cyberpunk 2077, despite not having finished playing it yet.

But on the other hand what do we expect from a person who boldly stated things like “Cyberpunk 2077 runs surprisingly well on old gen“?

Also during the same interview, Alex Heath of The Verge asked Reeves if he knew the mod that in the game allows the player’s avatar to have sex with the character he plays; his response was as follows: “Yup! Oh my God: it’s always beautiful when it’s beautiful “

Street: Vg247