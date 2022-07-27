Keanu Reeves Just Revealed His Favorite Co-Star, And It’s Not Sandra Bullock

ads

The film career of

Keanu Reeves has been a wild ride for fans. Despite enjoying several iconic movie roles, the actor has also faced major box office disappointments along the way. Thankfully, he’s back in favor with moviegoers, thanks in no small part to the franchise. John Wick. Still, Reeves has worked with some incredible co-stars over the years, including, perhaps most famously, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock. But fans may be surprised which of Reeves’ co-stars says she’s her favorite.

Keanu Reeves has an impressive list of former co-stars

Keanu Reeves | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Since the mid-1980s, Keanu Reeves has been a mainstay on the silver screen. The actor has worked in almost every narrative genre, from period drama to modern erotic thriller and everything in between. Of course, he has frequently worked with many of the same people throughout his career. That includes Sandra Bullock, with whom he did Speed from 1994 and The Lake House from 2006.

But Reeves also made several movies with Winona Ryder, starting with Bram Stoker’s Dracula 1992. He also starred opposite Oscar winners Charlize Theron (The Devil’s Advocate from 1997 and Sweet November 2001) and Rachel Weisz (chain reaction from 1996 and constantine). And there’s Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving from the series The Matrix.

Keanu Reeves has a surprising choice for his favorite co-star

However, no one from that list appeared when Reeves was asked by Entertainment Tonight about his favorite co-star. The media outlet approached the actor at the premiere of the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, starring his frequent collaborators Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. And it didn’t take long for Reeves to think about which actor he’d love to work with on future projects.

Alex Winter. let’s do more Bill & Ted!”

Reeves and Alex Winter shared the screen for the first time in 1989 in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. That time-travel adventure comedy spawned a sequel in 1991, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Reeves and Winter met for the third (and apparently last) time in Bill & Ted Face the Music of 2020.

Now it looks like Reeves is ready to make a fourth entry in the fan-favorite series.

The actor voices Batman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Right now, there’s no future Bill & Ted are underway (as far as we know). But Reeves stays busy. In fact, he joins Johnson and Hart in the DC League of Super-Pets cast. Reeves fulfills a longtime dream of playing Batman, albeit in a relatively small role, in that animated movie. It’s the first time he’s played a DC Comics hero since Constantine in 2005. p>

And while it’s unclear if Reeves will return to play Ted opposite Winter’s Bill on screen, he has returned to play other beloved roles. After nearly 20 years, he returned as Neo to The Matrix Resurrections of 2021. And in 2023, he will finally return for the fourth installment of the series John Wick. That movie was originally slated for a 2021 release, but was frequently delayed.

