Keanu Reeves loves Cyberpunk 2077, but has never played it

The interpretation of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand is certainly one of the most iconic performances of Cyberpunk 2077: the actor was in fact fundamental for the promotion of the ambitious new title of CD Projekt.

Despite his big impact on the team’s latest adventure Witcher and despite never trying to hide his enthusiasm for Cyberpunk 2077, the actor, however, stated of have never played a video game before.

Curiously, his statements contradict as stated by the developers just before launch, as they claimed how Keanu Reeves had played Cyberpunk 2077 but without finishing it.

But considering that before the launch CD Projekt had also claimed to have remained “surprise»From how the game ran on PS4 and Xbox One, perhaps the news it might not be particularly surprising.

In an interview with The Verge (Street Wccftech) to celebrate the launch of The Matrix Awakens, the actor surprisingly stated that he had only witnessed demonstrations of video games, but have never played one until now.

Faced with insistence, Keanu Reeves later admitted to never even played a Cyberpunk 2077, despite his character playing a key role.

You can observe for yourself the actor’s reaction in the full video of the interview, more precisely around the 16.48 minute, which we will propose again below:

Considering that the developers had exploited the passion that Keanu Reeves had shown for the title to promote their latest title, it is therefore a curious contradiction and it will be interesting to discover if the team will respond somehow.

Anyway, who knows if one day Keanu Reeves will decide to change your mind and to be able to experience first-hand the latest CD Projekt adventure, of which he has however already demonstrated in the past that he is a fan.

It is indeed worth mentioning that it has already been spotted buying its own merchandise of Cyberpunk 2077, in a normal shop.

A few moments later, the actor also had the opportunity to answer a question related to the erotic mods of his character: Keanu Reeves admitted that he does not mind at all if you decide to use them.

CD Projekt had instead taken a very clear position on the subject, removing the mods in question for fear that they would damage the actor’s image.