Keanu Reeves makes his dream come true: “She’s mine again”

One of cinema’s newest and most beloved characters is John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, who is deeply attached to his car: which the actor has now bought.

When Derek Kolstadthe visionary filmmaker who collaborated in the creation of John Constantine And John Wickboth led to success by Keanu Reeveshad thought of the perfect car for his character had no doubts.

The perfect car for John Wick, a professional hit man, was one Ford Mustangpowerful, rare and evil. “It must be creepy”, had written Kolstdat in the script notes underlined by Reeves.

Keanu Reeves and the Mustang

The chosen car was one Ford Mustang Mach 1 in a rare and very exclusive setting. In the film she is confused with one Boss 429 from 1970. It is actually a Mach 1 from 1969. John Wick the guide since the first movie. It is not known how he got hold of it, but that one Mustang is at the center of the plot of the first episode. John Wick, a widower, stubbornly pursues her after a gang of her steals it by beating him to death and killing her beloved puppy Daisy, who somehow had to console him for the death of his wife Helen.

Stolen and repurchased

Keanu Reevesa great car and motorbike enthusiast, an excellent driver, often the protagonist of speed scenes that involve the use of vehicles without resorting to stunt man, had personally asked that the Mustang were one Who: “I remember that model well, a friend’s father had it and I have always considered it an extraordinary, beautiful, but also ordinary car. Anyone can get in tune with such a jewel “.



After the first John Wick Reeves manages to obtain from the production of the film the Mach I of the film which thus becomes part of the personal collection of Keanu Reeves. However, the car was stolen from him three years later, while he was in Asia to shoot another film.

Reeves who stands out for being a simple, straightforward and decidedly unconventional character in Hollywood who demand custom-built cars and extremely luxurious cars, chased the auctions for three years in search of a Mach I.

The 57-year-old actor has recently returned to the big screen with his fourth film “Matrix”runs daily with a Norton of 1996 equipped with handcrafted leather bags and enjoys the ups and downs of Hollywood Hills, where he lives a few steps from his great friend Leonardo Dicaprio with a Ducati Multistrada purchased personally in 2006. He has an important collection of motorcycles, about fifteen, a couple of which he personally designed and customized.

There Ford Mustang Mach I purchased by Keanu Reeves replaces an almost identical car, the four-speed manual, which was stolen from him in 2018. The configuration of the car is slightly different from that of John Wick which was shiny black. Her is red, bought by a Los Angeles collector and will keep company with the other six famous cars in her Hollywood collection. Among which several Porsche, Taycan, a 911, a Carrera, a Targa and a Roadster. Reeves still owns his first used car he bought in Los Angeles, one Volvo 122 bottle green nicknamed Dumpy, chubby.