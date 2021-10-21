Keanu Reeves, Marvel and DC at war to sign him? The rumor that makes fans dream

Keanu Reeves is definitely one of the hottest names in Hollywood, although it certainly does not belong to the new stars of the industry: in the past there has been several talk of a possible arrival of the star in the cinecomic Marvel Studios or DC Films, but in these hours a new rumor has made fans dream.

After Kevin Feige’s statements on the possible engagement of Keanu Reeves, according to the new indiscretion Marvel and DC would be trying to actually get into action to launch the star of Matrix And John Wick within their respective franchises: according to GiantFreakinRobot, the battle between the studios would have induced both companies to increase the amount offered to Keanu Reeves, who could eventually ‘risk’ becoming one of the highest paid actors around.

On closer inspection this indiscretion is at least smoky, and adds little compared to the information already known: rumors and rumors that the two studies are persistently courting Keanu Reeves are certainly not new, with the first developments started in the now distant 2019. But the curiosity about the prospect that the Neo interpreter could join Marvel was recently rekindled when a Marvel Twitter account wished Keanu Reeves, joining the fan chorus.

What role would you like to see Keanu Reeves in? And would you rather be deployed in the DC Films stable or in that of Marvel Studios? As always, let us know in the comments section below.