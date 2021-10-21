News

Keanu Reeves, Marvel and DC at war to sign him? The rumor that makes fans dream

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Keanu Reeves is definitely one of the hottest names in Hollywood, although it certainly does not belong to the new stars of the industry: in the past there has been several talk of a possible arrival of the star in the cinecomic Marvel Studios or DC Films, but in these hours a new rumor has made fans dream.

After Kevin Feige’s statements on the possible engagement of Keanu Reeves, according to the new indiscretion Marvel and DC would be trying to actually get into action to launch the star of Matrix And John Wick within their respective franchises: according to GiantFreakinRobot, the battle between the studios would have induced both companies to increase the amount offered to Keanu Reeves, who could eventually ‘risk’ becoming one of the highest paid actors around.

On closer inspection this indiscretion is at least smoky, and adds little compared to the information already known: rumors and rumors that the two studies are persistently courting Keanu Reeves are certainly not new, with the first developments started in the now distant 2019. But the curiosity about the prospect that the Neo interpreter could join Marvel was recently rekindled when a Marvel Twitter account wished Keanu Reeves, joining the fan chorus.

Loading...
Advertisements

What role would you like to see Keanu Reeves in? And would you rather be deployed in the DC Films stable or in that of Marvel Studios? As always, let us know in the comments section below.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

863
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
692
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
633
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
517
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
475
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
438
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
368
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
328
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
280
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
279
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top