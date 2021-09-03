Keanu Reeves: Marvel UK tweets happy birthday wishes to the star and fans go crazy

The birthday wishes to Keanu Reeves from the Marvel UK account made fans suspicious by sparking their reactions on social media.

The Twitter account Marvel UK he tweeted happy Birthday to the star Keanu Reeves doing drive fans crazy who have long dreamed of seeing their favorite in a Marvel production.

Yesterday Keanu Reeves turned 57 and among the myriad of good wishes that appeared on Twitter, that of the Marvel UK account did not go unnoticed. Fans have thus returned to ask themselves if the announcement of an agreement between the star of the Matrix and Marvel is coming, news that would confirm the numerous rumors that have been chasing each other for years on the entry of Reeves in the MCU. From Wolverine to the Fantastic Four, there are many fantasies that periodically re-emerge, but which for now have never been reflected in the facts.

To fuel the hype, however, some time ago the head of Marvel Kevin Feige declaring to Comicbook:

“We talk to Keanu for almost every movie we do. We always talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when or if he’ll join the MCU, but we really want to find the right way to do it.”.

Keanu Reeves: the Russo brothers on his potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

And so the fans did not miss the opportunity to suggest to Marvel possible uses of the actor in his vast universe.