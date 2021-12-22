Keanu Reeves met Kevin Feige again for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Keanu Reeves is still in talks with President Marvel for a role in the MCU, but they have not yet defined it.

Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest names not yet featured in Roster MCU. Many times in the past the Canadian actor has stated that he would like to be on board some branded project Marvel Studios, but that nothing concrete has ever come out yet. At this point, it seems only a matter of time before the star’s Matrix show up in a project MCU.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Keanu Reeves stated that he has met again with the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige:

“We haven’t found a character yet (who can play). I have already met with Feige… and he’s a good guy … but we haven’t decided anything yet. We have to find something. “

As many of you will know, Keanu Reeves is one of the first choice of fans for various roles in the MCU (from Wolverine as far as Ghost Rider) and had even been considered for some roles in the past.

