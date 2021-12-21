Keanu Reeves met Marvel’s boss Kevin Feige: the actor confirms it

After a few years, Keanu Reeves confirmed that he had a meeting with Marvel President Kevin Feige, but there is still no project he is involved in.

Keanu Reeves, now in the spotlight for Matrix: Resurrection, confirmed theencounter happened years ago with Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealing, however, that an MCU character has not yet been found that he could play.

Matrix Resurrections: first look at Keanu Reeves in the teaser trailer

In 2019 Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, said he had a meeting with Keanu Reeves, but no other details relating to their conversation have emerged since. Now, however, Keanu Reeves has confirmed that meeting by explaining to ComicBook.com:

“We haven’t done anything yet. We met and Kevin Feige is a really nice guy. But we have nothing in hand at the moment, we have to find an agreement.”

From these words, the hypotheses to be made can be many but it seems almost certain that sooner or later Keanu Reeves will be able to join the MCU in a role not yet defined. Fans, of course, have been speculating for years about possible characters that the actor could play, but for now they are still not relevant assumptions.

Keanu Reeves, the 10 best films of the actor

Keanu Reeves’ main focus at the moment is the new film Matrix Resurrections, where he reprises his iconic role as Neo after a long hiatus from the franchise:

“I’m not good with advice, so I just wanted to be supportive, helpful and open. I just wanted to tell them ‘Thank you for being here. Let’s make a new movie, have fun and give it our all.’ I don’t want to reveal too much, but I think there is. a very interesting evolution in history. “