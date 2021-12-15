Keanu Reeves, Neo from Matrix tests the Ducati Panigale V2

Waiting to return to the big screen with the fourth chapter of Matrix, the popular Canadian actor has allowed himself a track day on an Italian racing car: a Ducati Panigale V2

Keanu Reeves’ passion for motorcycles, and motors in general, is well known: the Canadian actor, co-owner and founder of Arch Motorcycles and known for playing Neo in The Matrix, is a genuine petrolhead, which never misses an opportunity to get behind the wheel of a beautiful supercar or in the saddle of a racing car on two wheels. During a track day held in the last few days at the Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Desert Center (California), the Neo of Matrix had the opportunity to taste among the curbs the qualities of an Italian racing car that has made a lot of talk in recent times : the Panigale V2, tested thanks to the support of Ducati North America.

SPECTACULAR – Keanu, who also rode at the controls of a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, put the hypersport of Borgo Panigale to the whip on the stars and stripes track, a twin that next year will take part in the Supersport World Championship with Nicolò Bulega and Oli Bayliss: ” I really thank Ducati for the occasion, the V2 is spectacular and it was a really good experience. I had a lot of fun! “Said Reeves, who is close to returning to the big screen with the fourth installment of The Matrix Resurrections, the saga that made him a legend of cinema to be released in the USA on 18 December and in Italy on 1 January 2022.

KEANU REEVES, CHRISTMAS IN PORSCHE – In recent days, with December 25 approaching, other photos of Reeves himself and his passion for engines have also reappeared on the web. The shots, which date back exactly ten years ago, show him struggling with Christmas shopping: Keanu was “pinched” by the paparazzi while loading a newly purchased Christmas tree on the roof of his Porsche, a 993 Carrera 4S, just one of the jewels four-wheelers that make up the Reeves car park. In the actor’s garage, among others, there are also some Ferraris (488 Gtb, California T), a Dodge Charger Srt8, a Ford Mustang Mach 1 and a Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454.