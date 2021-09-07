Keanu Reeves on the set of John Wick 4

There are two new chapters coming to the series John Wick, the successful saga starring an impeccable Keanu Reeves as the former professional killer. The actor was spotted by fans while filming the fourth chapter of the series that will involve us, now it is no longer just a rumor, in a further fifth episode.

“We are also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 hitting theaters on Memorial Day 2022 weekend. We hope to shoot both 4 and 5 one in a row. to the other when Keanu will be available at the beginning of next year “the CEO of the company said last summer Lionsgate, the production and distribution company behind the films.

And here we are: the actor is officially on the set, finally here we are.

At the moment the filming of the two new episodes of the action franchise sees in the background Berlin, a city where Keanu Reeves was also seen walking with the chat (and envied we add) girlfriend Alexandra Grant, the visual artist, graphic designer and illustrator who has collaborated with him since 2011, with whom he founded the publishing house X Artists’Books, in support of contemporary artists.