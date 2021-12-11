Keanu Reeves on VR sex: “Thank God the real one exists too”

Keanu Reeves talked about The Matrix Awakens, about the increasingly thin lines between reality and digital simulation and the possibility of having sex in VR; response? Better do it live!

To pave the way for the distribution of The Matrix Resurrections – which marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo -, Epic Games has released The Matrix Awakens, a video game that uses Unreal 5 Engine technology to further blur the line between reality and simulation.

During The Matrix Resurrections promotional tour, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss gave an interview to The Verge. In particular, the famous actor discussed sex in Virtual Reality. Response? Better do it live!

The topic came up after Reeves was informed that Cyberpunk 2077 players have begun tweaking the video game so that they can have sex with Reeves’ character. Unfortunately though, CD ProjektRed banned the sex mod, which angered Keanu. But not too much … The actor, in fact, immediately launched into a sort of tirade on Virtual Reality, on the metaverse and sex with celebrities.

The actor stated: “So you might not even be there and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar. How do you define such a thing? ‘For Members Only?’. Oh my God, then you put on a suit and the tools for Virtual Reality. and they have the data on you with your arousal metrics … “.

Additionally, Keanu Reeves also revealed that he spent a lot of time reflecting on “arousal metrics”. However, at the end of the press meeting, Reeves said that VR can never match real sex: “Wow, man, I’m so happy to have reality available!”.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022.