Keanu Reeves organized a trip at his own expense for friends and staff to the premiere of ‘Matrix Resurrections’

That Keanu Reeves both a man of great heart, as well as of great talent, is an undeniable fact: both the professionals who have shared the set with him in the various decades of his long career and his personal acquaintances have known this for a long time. Chad Stahelski, who is both, since he has worked with Reeves on many occasions and is also a close friend of his, offered a testimony to the Hollywood Reporter that reignited attention on the goodness of mind and generosity of the protagonist of the “Matrix” saga.

Friends and crew guests at the premiere of “Matrix Resurrections” deepening



Matrix, 22 years ago the movie was released with Keanu Reeves. PHOTO Stahelski, director of the action film group “John Wick”, one of the sagas to which Keanu Reeves’ fame as an interpreter is linked in recent years, told how his friend and actor invited him and many other people to the premiere of “Matrix Resurrections” taking care of travel and accommodation expenses.

Reeves organized the flight for his closest friends, relatives, managers and various professionals who took part in the making of the last incredible chapter of the legendary sci-fi franchise directed by Lana Wachowski, released in the States in the second half of December 2021.

To benefit from the magnanimity of Reeves, make-up artists, hairdressers, stunts, jiu-jitsu instructors, all figures normally mentioned only in the credits to which, however, the actor recognizes a leading role. The invitation to the premiere and the cocktail linked to the preview, also organized by Reeves, was the occasion for the star of “Matrix Resurrections” to thank everyone for the success of the film which, without their precious contribution, would not have been so successful.