Keanu Reeves: private life, biography, career, Instagram, wife, children and curiosities about the actor

What do we know about the private life of Keanu Reeves?

Not much, actually.

Despite being, for many years now, one of the actors most appreciated internationally, Reeves has always let little leaked about his most intimate sphere, showing himself jealous of his own privacy as it doesn’t happen too often for Hollywood stars.

Extraordinarily talented performer, Keanu has had to endure, up to now, very strong pains.

Here are a few information that concern him.

Who is Keanu Reeves: biography, career and Instagram

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut (Lebanon) September 2, 1964 (Virgo).

At the age of 4, following the separation of his parents, Keanu moved with his mother to Canada, where he grew up.

There dyslexia it caused him many problems at school, so much so that at the age of 17 he decided to abandon his studies and devote himself to sports career, athokey precisely.

But even on that occasion the fate was not kind to him, who was forced to stop because of a injury.

He saved it acting, for which, evidently, he was naturally gifted.

After doing a series of menial jobs, in 1986 came his big screen debut – the film was Broad shoulders.

That was just the start of an amazing career.

Among the most famous films by Reeves we remember Matrix, Dangerous Liaisons And The lawyer of the devil.

The actor has no profiles social, not even on Instagram.

Private life, wife, children and curiosities

Keanu Reeves’ private and love life was marked by unbearable bereavement.

His first and only daughter, Ava, he died in 2000, a few days after his birth, due to a congenital heart malformation.

The little girl was the fruit of love for her colleague Jennifer Syme, who died in a car accident the following year.

It goes without saying that two terrible tragedies like these have marked him deeply forever.

In 1993, Keanu also had to say goodbye to his best friend, the actor River Phoenix, brother of the highly rated Joaquin, disappeared after ingesting a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol.

For some time, Kaenu seems to have found serenity next to the artist Alexandra Grant.

And finally here are some curiosity: