News

Keanu Reeves protagonist and author of a comic: “It will be the most violent”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Keanu Reeves is preparing to break a new record, with 615,000 copies sold of the comic he is co-author and protagonist, coming out these days in the United States. This is a very high figure: to make a comparison, the latest Marvel book dedicated to Spider Woman has sold just 142 thousand copies.

The comic, entitled BRZRKR (to be pronounced “berserker”), tells the exploits of an immortal warrior, very similar to Reeves, who tries to discover his origins and would so much like to end it, after centuries and centuries of life. BRZRKR is published by “Boom! Studios”. The Matrix and John Wick actor has teamed up with co-author Matt Kindt; the plates are by Ron Garney. “I have loved comics since I was a child, this art form has always had a significant influence throughout my career,” Reeves commented in a video. The twelve-issue series raised $ 1.45 million on Kickstarter.

Keanu Reeves had already published a few years ago an illustrated book, with Alexandrea Grant, “Shadows”, and had played the character of a comic in the film “Constantine”. Stephen Christy of “Boom! Studios ”he told the Washington Post that the same actor had confessed to him:“ I brought kung fu into The Matrix, I created gun fu in John Wick. And now I want to create a new hyper-violent style of fighting with BRZRKR ».

Keanu Reeves, his girlfriend Alexandra explains: “That’s why I don’t dye my hair anymore”

To explain the intended style, a kind of mix between Highlander and Logan, Reeves showed some moves, as he had done during the making of “Toy Story 4,” to show the moves of the character of Duke Caboom. The actor said that now he and the publisher are looking for a partner in the world of cinema to adapt his character’s adventures into a movie. Reeves, of course, points to the role of protagonist: “I’d like that very much.”

Loading...
Advertisements

// questa var serve anche in altro file impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo = "556738118336305"; fbq('init', impostazioni_testata.fbq_swg_promo); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
903
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
899
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
870
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
819
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top