Keanu Reeves protagonist and author of a comic: “It will be the most violent”

Keanu Reeves is preparing to break a new record, with 615,000 copies sold of the comic he is co-author and protagonist, coming out these days in the United States. This is a very high figure: to make a comparison, the latest Marvel book dedicated to Spider Woman has sold just 142 thousand copies.

The comic, entitled BRZRKR (to be pronounced “berserker”), tells the exploits of an immortal warrior, very similar to Reeves, who tries to discover his origins and would so much like to end it, after centuries and centuries of life. BRZRKR is published by “Boom! Studios”. The Matrix and John Wick actor has teamed up with co-author Matt Kindt; the plates are by Ron Garney. “I have loved comics since I was a child, this art form has always had a significant influence throughout my career,” Reeves commented in a video. The twelve-issue series raised $ 1.45 million on Kickstarter.

Keanu Reeves had already published a few years ago an illustrated book, with Alexandrea Grant, “Shadows”, and had played the character of a comic in the film “Constantine”. Stephen Christy of “Boom! Studios ”he told the Washington Post that the same actor had confessed to him:“ I brought kung fu into The Matrix, I created gun fu in John Wick. And now I want to create a new hyper-violent style of fighting with BRZRKR ».

The Brand New Trailer for BRZRKR # 1 is here, voiced by Keanu Reeves: https://t.co/2icK9uglct BRZRKR # 1 from Keanu Reeves, @mattkindt, @RonGarney, @crabtree_bill, and @ClemRobins is available in comic shops 3/3! pic.twitter.com/t9XTGHgX96 – BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) February 25, 2021

To explain the intended style, a kind of mix between Highlander and Logan, Reeves showed some moves, as he had done during the making of “Toy Story 4,” to show the moves of the character of Duke Caboom. The actor said that now he and the publisher are looking for a partner in the world of cinema to adapt his character’s adventures into a movie. Reeves, of course, points to the role of protagonist: “I’d like that very much.”