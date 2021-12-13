Keanu Reeves reacted confusedly to the proposal to return to Matrix 4

There are less than ten days left, at least in the United States, until the return to the scene ofas Neo in Matrix Resurrections by Lana Wachowski. The blockbuster produced by Warner Bros will in fact be in theaters, and in day-and-date streaming on HBO Max, starting from December 22nd. In Italy we will have to wait until January 1st.

Remote guest at the Graham Norton Show (here is the excerpt on YouTube) Keanu Reeves he had a way and a way to talk about the confused reaction after receiving a message in which Lana Wachowski proposed that he return as Neo in the fourth Matrix.

I was at home and I received a message from Lana Wachowski, the director and screenwriter of the film, who starred “How about making another Matrix movie?” I answered her “Well, it sounds extraordinary, but I’m dead!”. To which she “Are you really?” and I “Tell me”. And here he wrote this very, very beautiful script, in my opinion.

In relation to the screenplay of Matrix Resurrections, always Keanu Reeves explained, a few days ago, that the story will have a lot to do with the relationship between Neo and Trinity and this second chance that is given to them (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

