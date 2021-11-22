Keanu Reeves ready to enter the Marvel Universe? The actor breaks the silence and makes the fans dream

Here we go again, we return to talk about one of the most talked about rumors of recent years: Keanu Reeves in a Marvel cinecomic. This time, however, it is not a question of corridor rumors, but of the words of the same star of the franchise Matrix – of which you can see here the poster of the new upcoming film.

During a Q&A with Esquire, Keanu Reeves was asked to comment on the rumors that insistently want him close to being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. News that has been running around for years, so much so that in 2019 Kevin Feige he had confessed: “We talk to him almost every time we have to make a movie. We talk to him about when and how he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we really want to find the right way to do it.“.

A few months ago, that moment really seemed to have come: a series of circumstances and details made us think that Keanu Reeves could even debut in Eternals, or maybe in Moon Knight. Nothing for sure, for now, but the news that will make fans happy is the actor’s willingness to join the MCU. To Esquire he said:

“Will I ever join the Marvel universe? Isn’t it already bigger than a universe? A multiverse, a Marvel-verse … It would be an honour, there are really magnificent directors and visionaries, they are doing something that no one else has ever really done. It is special in this sense: in terms of dimensions, ambitions, production. Therefore it would be really nice to be a part of it“

HERE THE VIDEO (the question is at 1.30 minutes)

Kevin Feige probably recorded the message and who knows that in the near future, maybe already in Phase 4, there is no room for Keanu Reeves. But in what role? Neo and John Wick have already exhibited obvious battering qualities, could there be a Marvel character suitable for him around the corner?

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic – Marvel Studios

