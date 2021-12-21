Keanu Reeves ready to join the MCU: “I met Kevin Feige”

The MCU right now is undergoing major rebuilding after many 90’s pieces, like Robert Downey Jr And Chris Evans, they left the franchise. With the arrival of X-Men and Fantastic 4 among others in the Universe, there are many characters that Marvel is looking for a face. One of the most talked about actors in this sense is certainly Keanu Reeves that fans would love to play one of their beloved heroes at any cost.

The actor recently expressed his desire to join the MCU by explaining that it would be an honor for him to be a part of it. Well, now something more concrete is moving. In fact, speaking with ComicBook, the actor of John Wick revealed that he had met the Patron of the House of Ideas, Kevin Feige.

We haven’t found it yet – Reeves said of the Marvel character to play. Kevin Feige and I met, he’s a really nice guy. For now we have nothing on our hands, we will have to find something.

In the last period, fans have indulged in imagining Keanu Reeves in the role of a Marvel character and the hero who most piqued their imagination was Ghost Rider. To such an extent that a splendid fan trailer has even been created that imagines the plot of a possible film (here to see it).

Right now Reeves is engaged in the advertising campaign for Matrix Resurrections, fourth chapter of the legendary saga that will arrive in cinemas starting next January 1st (trailer here). Recently, guest of the Graham Norton Show, the actor also explained the resurrection of his Neo.

I was at home and I get a message from Lana Wachowski, the director and screenwriter, and she says, “How about making another Matrix movie?” Reeves had said. And I: “What?” It would be fantastic, but … I’m dead! ” And she: “Are you?” And I: “Well, then explain to me!”. He wrote a beautiful script. A wonderful story.

What do you think? Which Marvel character would you see well played by him? Tell us in the comments.