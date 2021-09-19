Keanu Reeves recounted the “splatter” and surreal details of his motorcycle accident

During a 2011 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Keanu Reeves he recounted the details, partly splattered and partly rather surreal, of one of his accident particularly scary motorcycle. “You often fall off the bikes“, noted the British presenter, to which the actor explained:”It’s a strange thing, sometimes I’ve been lucky, sometimes I’ve been unlucky. ”

A double truth: Keanu Reeves in a scene from the film

“When I say that I was lucky I mean that I am still alive of course. But when I talk about bad luck, well, I think about my false tooth, my scar on my leg. I also have a cervical plate“explained Keanu”But that has nothing to do with motorcycles, in any case, yes: I have crashed many times. “

Reeves then shared the details of the frightening motorcycle accident that scarred his leg: “A car suddenly stopped in front of me and I found myself having to decide, in a split second, whether it was better to stay in the saddle or let go of the bike and go beyond the car. Then I felt the impact and found myself sitting on the ground. “

The scent of wild must: Keanu Reeves in one scene

Reeves continued: “My bike was next to me, my tooth was broken and I had blood in my mouth. I was sitting there … my leg was open on the shin and you could see the white of the bones, which I must say: it’s really very white. I kept touching my leg telling the car owner: ‘Look how white it is, it’s crazy!“‘

According to Keanu, a woman, after a few minutes, approached him to check on him and to make sure he was okay and before leaving she asked the paramedic: “But that’s Keanu Reeves? “And he said:”Thing? “whereupon he turned to him to ask:”I can have your autograph? ”