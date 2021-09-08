Keanu Reeves returns to the set

Production company Lionsgate confirms the start of filming on John Wick 4.

Last April Keanu Reeves he had been spotted on the streets of Berlin, where he had recently spent many months filming Matrix 4. In this case, however, the film in question is the fourth chapter of another saga, that of the calm as well as ruthless murderer in a suit and tie who would be better not to bother. The shooting of John Wick 4 have officially begun, as confirmed by the production company Lionsgate. The actor spent these two months preparing himself as he always did before, with intense training to learn the choreography of the action-packed scenes, be it hand-to-hand combat, firearms or reckless car chases. Because an essential value of this saga is to see Reeves at the forefront of action sequences.

The story of John Wick 4 it will take place mainly between Berlin and Paris, with touch and go to Japan and the usual New York. The direction is always in the hands of Chad Stahelski, while flanking Reeves on the screen return Lawrence Fishburne And Ian McShane. New additions to the cast include Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama and the legend of martial arts Donnie Yen. The shooting of John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 they should have unfolded seamlessly, but the pandemic changed the plans. For now, we are thinking of the fourth film that will be released in theaters in May 2022.