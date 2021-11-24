Keanu Reeves reveals the opening scene of the film

From the highly anticipated set John Wick 4 the first news arrives!

Who is the unfortunate to whom John Wick is hunting in the opening sequence of the fourth episode of the saga? To find out, unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer. Since his debut in 2014, John Wick has been one of the biggest – largely unexpected – hits in Hollywood history. When it was released in theaters, the stylish and elegant hit man and his story of revenge made a good $ 86 million in his pockets, with a starting budget of just 20 million. In addition to pleasing the public, the franchise has captured critical acclaim, which has held steady even with the two sequels. At the moment, the fourth and fifth films are in the works, as well as a female spin-off, Dancer, whose protagonist will be Ana De Armas. Thanks to an interview conducted by Esquire and to the proverbial and famous compassion of the beloved Keanu, we can know some details on the opening sequence of John Wick 4. “There’s a scene – hopefully the opening one – in John Wick 4 where the character is on the back of a horse in the heart of the desert. I strongly hope to be able to gallop quickly and run “, stated the actor.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, John Wick 3: Parabellum is to date the last film released in the bloody saga. In addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast also includes Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston and Boban Marjanovic. The release of the fourth chapter in theaters is instead scheduled for May 27, 2022. Great trepidation also for the spin-off series that is the prequel to John’s adventures. The series features the legendary hotel, The Continental, also taking its name. The participation of Mel Gibson makes it more anticipated than ever!