Keanu Reeves reveals who the only celebrities he’s asked for an autograph are

Keanu Reeves revealed the names of the two celebrity to which he asked for a autograph during a fun round of “The Colbert Questionert“on the occasion of her appearance this Wednesday on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Matrix Resurrections star revealed that the former was none other than Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground. “But it wasn’t for me, it was for a friend, and [Lou] he was cool about it“Reeves recalled, speaking of the late rocker.”He did this on a small piece of paper with a blue pen. It just said, ‘Lou Reed. ‘”

The second celebrity the actor asked for an autograph was the legendary George Carlin, one of the most famous stand-up comedians ever. “I am so jealous. I am such a fan“said Colbert, 57.”And this was for you? “”Yup“, the star replied.”He wrote … I think he wrote something like: ‘Dear Keanu, Fuck you! ‘”

“At first I thought he had written it for me but then I met other people to whom he had dedicated the exact same message in his autograph! In any case, it was beautiful“Explained Keanu Reeves, before talking about what it was like to play with the famous comedian on the set of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure:”He was a down to earth person and worked very hard on his character, Rufus. It was amazing to have the chance to work with such an amazing person and artist“.