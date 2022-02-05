Keanu Reeves slides down the handrail of the stairs like Bart Simpson on the set of John Wick 4

While talking about a John Wick spinoff dedicated to Sofia, the character played by Halle Berry in the third chapter of the saga, additional shots of John Wick 4 have officially started these days.

To testify the Daily Mail, which on its channels has published several photos from the set: in one of these, Keanu Reeves slips on the handrail of the park stairs as Bart Simpson would, giving the impression of having a great time in one of his most iconic roles. As usual, you can see the image at the bottom of the article.

We remind you that a few weeks ago, unfortunately, John Wick 4 was postponed to March 24, 2023 due to the numerous slowdowns that production suffered during the pandemic. The film it was originally supposed to be shot back-to-back with John Wick 5, whose production at this point will begin shortly. On the plus side, however, the John Wick universe is expanding like wildfire: in addition to the fifth cinematic chapter, the prequel TV series is also in development. The Continental and a movie spin-off called Dancerwith the superstar Ana de Armas in pole position for the leading role.

