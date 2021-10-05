News

Keanu Reeves spotted buying Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actor Keanu Reeves, as many of you know by now, he was one of the protagonists of Cyberpunk 2077, in which he played the iconic Johnny Silverhand.

Already in the launch period CD Projekt had admitted that Keanu Reeves loved the game, but after today’s news we certainly had the official confirmation.

We Got This Covered has in fact reported how the famous actor has been identified within a comic shop.

The real curiosity, however, is another: Keanu was in fact spotted while bought official merchandise bound to Cyberpunk 2077, linked to the character he played.

Keanu Reeves just proved he’s a Cyberpunk 2077 fan.

In the photo that appeared online you can see the actor who, among other objects, is buying aaction figure of the iconic Johnny Silverhand, obviously made to look like him.

The click was leaked in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, but fans managed to to save the image before it was lost forever.

The actor was also buying another game-related item, although it’s unfortunately not clear what exactly it is, as it’s positioned. sideways.

The various criticisms that have spread around Cyberpunk 2077 they therefore seem not to have interested Keanu Reeves in the least, who has no problem publicly showing how much appreciate the game he collaborated on.

Before he was officially cast to play the role, Johnny Silverhand looked completely different, as demonstrated by some concept art.

Fans immediately had the opportunity to appreciate the new look, in some cases even too passionately: CD Projekt was forced to remove a mod that allowed them to have intimate relationships.

One of the glitches recently discovered by the community has instead involved his character, thanks to which he manages to kill Adam Smasher in a flashback sequence.

If you want to get your hands on Cyberpunk 2077 at the lowest price, take advantage of these offers that you find on Amazon Italy.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
919
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
846
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
810
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
795
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
794
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
783
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
782
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
769
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top