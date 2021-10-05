Keanu Reeves spotted buying Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise

The actor Keanu Reeves, as many of you know by now, he was one of the protagonists of Cyberpunk 2077, in which he played the iconic Johnny Silverhand.

Already in the launch period CD Projekt had admitted that Keanu Reeves loved the game, but after today’s news we certainly had the official confirmation.

We Got This Covered has in fact reported how the famous actor has been identified within a comic shop.

The real curiosity, however, is another: Keanu was in fact spotted while bought official merchandise bound to Cyberpunk 2077, linked to the character he played.

Keanu Reeves just proved he’s a Cyberpunk 2077 fan.

In the photo that appeared online you can see the actor who, among other objects, is buying aaction figure of the iconic Johnny Silverhand, obviously made to look like him.

The click was leaked in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, but fans managed to to save the image before it was lost forever.

The actor was also buying another game-related item, although it’s unfortunately not clear what exactly it is, as it’s positioned. sideways.

The various criticisms that have spread around Cyberpunk 2077 they therefore seem not to have interested Keanu Reeves in the least, who has no problem publicly showing how much appreciate the game he collaborated on.

Before he was officially cast to play the role, Johnny Silverhand looked completely different, as demonstrated by some concept art.

Fans immediately had the opportunity to appreciate the new look, in some cases even too passionately: CD Projekt was forced to remove a mod that allowed them to have intimate relationships.

One of the glitches recently discovered by the community has instead involved his character, thanks to which he manages to kill Adam Smasher in a flashback sequence.