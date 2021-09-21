Keanu Reeves spotted in Berlin!

It seems that very little is missing at the beginning of the filming of John Wick 4. In the last few days in fact the beloved Keanu Reeves has been spotted on the streets of Berlin, where most of the work on the 4th chapter of this franchise will take place.

Several tabloids have published some images of the actor arriving at Babelsberg Studios just outside Berlin, in short, ready to return to take on the role of the professional killer, ready to do anything to avenge the dog of his beloved wife.

While Lionsgate has not yet provided an exact date for the start of construction on John Wick 4, Chad Stahelski had previously told ComicBook.com that Reeves would return to work for this film series only after finishing shooting for Matrix 4. In short, the times seem ripe.

Loading... Advertisements

Among other things, it has been confirmed that both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will not be able to count on Derek Kolstad, the father of this beloved film series. In his opinion, in fact, the product is now so well structured that it absolutely does not require its presence. We will see how things play out in the new chapters, and we are all curious to know if Keanu Reeves will be able to conquer the public once again. As always, the conditions are all there. What do you say?