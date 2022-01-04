Keanu Reeves star of the series The Devil and the White City? | TV

star ofseems to be close to accepting the role of the protagonist in the miniseriesintended for Hulu and based on the book written by Erik Larson in 2003.

The pages tell the story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fate is intertwined with that of the Chicago Universal Exposition held in 1893. Daniel H. Burnham is a brilliant architect who seeks to leave his mark on the world while Henry H. Holmes he is a charming and cunning doctor who has built a building to seduce, torture and mutilate young women without the city noticing anything.

In 2010, the story appeared to be destined to become a Paramount-produced film under the direction of Martin Scorsese, after Leonardo DiCaprio obtained the rights to the work. In 2019 Hulu instead announced the project of the miniseries that will involve the director and the Oscar-winning actor in the team of producers in collaboration with Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field is expected to be the director of the first two episodes.

Keanu Reeves, if an agreement is reached with the producers, will then prove himself with his first starring role in a TV series.

