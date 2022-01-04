News

Keanu Reeves star of the series The Devil and the White City? | TV

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee44 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Keanu Reevesstar of Matrix Resurrectionsseems to be close to accepting the role of the protagonist in the miniseries The devil and the white cityintended for Hulu and based on the book written by Erik Larson in 2003.

The pages tell the story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fate is intertwined with that of the Chicago Universal Exposition held in 1893. Daniel H. Burnham is a brilliant architect who seeks to leave his mark on the world while Henry H. Holmes he is a charming and cunning doctor who has built a building to seduce, torture and mutilate young women without the city noticing anything.

In 2010, the story appeared to be destined to become a Paramount-produced film under the direction of Martin Scorsese, after Leonardo DiCaprio obtained the rights to the work. In 2019 Hulu instead announced the project of the miniseries that will involve the director and the Oscar-winning actor in the team of producers in collaboration with Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field is expected to be the director of the first two episodes.

Keanu Reeves, if an agreement is reached with the producers, will then prove himself with his first starring role in a TV series.

What do you think? Keanu Reeves seems suitable for you to play in the miniseries The devil and the white city? Leave a comment!

Source: Deadline


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee44 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tonight on TV Monday 13 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

3 weeks ago

The Good Fight 5, Selena Gomez replies to the joke about her kidney transplant

October 26, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence is back: the first video interview since she revealed she was pregnant

November 17, 2021

Halloween 2021, the most clicked costumes from Squid Game to Kim Kardashian through Lady Gucci

October 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button