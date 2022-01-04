Keanu Reeves starring in the Hulu series the Devil in the White City?

Second Deadline, the star of Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves, is in talks with Hulu to star in the adaptation of the novel by Erik Larson, The Devil In The White City.

The Devil in the White City tells the true story of an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by the 1893 Chicago Universal Exposition. Architect Daniel H. Burnham, is a man who wants to leave his mark on the world, while Henry H. Holmes is a handsome and cunning doctor who built a palace in the fair to seduce, torture and maim young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the golden age.

Leonardo Dicaprio, which bought the film rights to the book in 2010, wanted to develop a feature film alongside Paramount with Martin Scorsese directing. However, in 2019, Hulu announced The Devil in the White City with executive production by Di Caprio And Scorsese, with Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson And Stacey Sher. Todd Field will direct the first two episodes of the miniseries.

We will see soon Keanu Reeves in the wait John Wick 4, with Clancy Brown, Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, the pop star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Hiroyuki Sanada And Shamier Anderson.

United States, 30 October 1893. Architect Daniel H. Burnham is on the roof of the world: the Universal Exposition in Chicago has just ended with an extraordinary success with critics and audiences and, just four years after the hype aroused by the Exposition of Paris, America celebrates its triumph as a global avant-garde in the field of architecture and a symbol of the promises of modernity and the twentieth century. Burnham’s was a struggle with epic contours against time, politics and physical characteristics of the land: between complex reclamation, strike risks, clashes with local personalities and an extremely inclement climate, the construction of the “White City” appears to all like a miracle. A dream that has come to a happy ending. But there is another city, dark and demonic, which is being built in parallel in the belly of the country; a city raised by a single man in the silence of the basement of his hotel, corpse upon corpse, murder after murder. Throughout the duration of the Exhibition, Henry Howard Holmes, “the craziest and most depraved killer of the nineteenth century”, in fact continued to kill. His hotel, “the Castle”, is an intricate maze of rooms and corridors that hide slaughterhouses, torture chambers and crematory ovens.

