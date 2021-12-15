Keanu Reeves still wants to do the sequel to ‘Constantine’ – Magazine

One of the characters who have remained in the heart of Keanu Reeves is that of the exorcist John Constantine, protagonist of the film released in 2005 with the title ‘Constantine’: For years, Reeves has been trying to put his weight to bear to push Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. producers to fund the sequel, but so far it hasn’t been successful. The actor returned to talk about it during the Stephen Colbert TV show, where he was invited to promote ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

‘Constantine 2’, Keanu Reeves dreams of the sequel

Adapted from the comic ‘Hellblazer’, the film ‘Constantine’ tells of a man who knows well how heaven and hell vie for the souls of human beings and is capable of perceiving and communicating with half angels and half demons in their true form. Skill he uses to investigate supernatural events as a occult detective, and if necessary to practice exorcisms on unfortunates.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, at its film debut after having shot dozens of music videos, ‘Constantine’ was received with coldness by critics, despite an undeniable narrative charm. However, it grossed just under $ 231 million worldwide, against a budget of between $ 70 and $ 100 million. A success, therefore, but below expectations and not big enough to prompt producers to immediately put the sequel in the pipeline. Also because, according to producer Akiva Goldsman, the idea was to make a chapter 2 forbidden to minors and this is always a goal viewed with suspicion by those who have to put tens of millions of dollars in the pot: they prefer to aim at the widest possible audience, which also includes the young and perhaps very young ones.

Keanu Reeves he said, with a hint of sadness, “I tried, I would have liked it.” Thus implying that, although hope is the last to die, in reality a sequel seems almost impossible. It remains the original film, re-evaluated by many as a classic of the fantasy / horror genre.