Keanu Reeves tells what his first animes were

Keanu Reeves He lives one of his best moments as an actor thanks to characters like John Wick, who has returned him to the top of Hollywood, forming a figure of respect.

Reeves arrived at the san diego comic con 2022 to talk about his comic,’BRZRKR‘, which will be adapted into an anime by ‘Production I.G’ and will be distributed by Netflix. Also, there will be a live-action movie that will be starring the actor himself.

While talking about his projects, Reeves recalled some anecdotes when he was going to record ‘The Matrix‘ in 1999. The interpreter of Neo reported that to prepare to be the main protagonist, the Wachowski sisters sent them to watch two cult animes.

We talk about ‘Akira‘ (1988) and ‘Ghost in the Shell‘ (nineteen ninety five). It’s no secret that the Wachowskis have always declared themselves fans of Japanese animation. GitS served the directors as one of their main influences for the creation of The Matrix, as well as ‘Dark City’, a live-action movie that many say presented several concepts that the Matrix would later make popular.

At the beginning of the decade of the ‘2010s‘, it came to light that there were plans to adapt ‘Akira’ as a live-action movie that would be completely ‘Americanized’. The film was going to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (‘Orphan) and was going to star Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Ken Watanabe and Helena Bonham Carter.

The film had a budget of $90 million. Unlike the anime, this version was going to be set in ‘Neo-Manhattan‘. Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed a few years ago that he was interested in working on an adaptation of Akira, but so far there are no details.