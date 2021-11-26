Keanu Reeves thanks Will Smith for not accepting the role of Neo in The Matrix!

Perhaps not many know who fans of Matrix they were a simple decision away to find themselves as the Chosen … The Prince of Bel-Air: well yes, Will Smith had been the first choice of the two directors and screenwriters, the Wachowskis (at the time brothers Wachowski) for the role of Thomas A. “Neo” Anderson, Mr. Anderson for friends agents. It was Smith himself who rejected the part: the plot did not convince him, and he decided to focus on Wild Wild West … Which, although it has become a little cult trash nowadays at the time, was a total flop at the box office.

The anecdote is useful as a reminder that sometimes it takes very little to trigger enormous reactions. Keanu Reeves was not a superstar at the time, although he had begun to collect important hits as a support and as a protagonist (The Devil’s Advocate, Point Break, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Speed) but he became so thanks to the Matrix trilogy – and he also made a lot of money, because of the deal based on the film’s take-in percentages. And it is from Keanu Reeves the gesture of publicly thanking his fellow actor for a choice that, in his words, changed his life. The episode comes from the Esquire interview that we already mentioned a few days ago in a Marvel Cinematic Universe key; but he was really too greedy to let it slip away.

Well, it changed my life, and it was a great creative experience. Playing Neo in the Matrix trilogy, and now in the fourth episode, had a huge impact on me both personally and artistically, so … Thank you very much!

You know, history is made neither with “ifs” nor with “buts”, but it is difficult not to think about how the Matrix could have gone with Will Smith, who was already an AAA celebrity and certified money maker at the time. Maybe the film would have come out with a slightly more comic / light accent? Smith had just returned from a global success of the caliber of Men in Black 2, and in more or less all of his films released up to that moment his unmistakable enthusiasm had always emerged (only a little later would he begin to really shine even as an actor. purely dramatic, for example in Alli or Io, Robot). For his part, Smith has never complained about the decision: indeed, he said that ultimately Reeves’ performance was better than what his own would have been. However, it is not that Will Smith’s career has suffered too much from the misstep with Wild Wild West …