Keanu Reeves thanks Will Smith for turning down the part of Neo

The fourth and highly anticipated chapter of the Matrix will arrive in theaters next year and will once again see as the protagonist Keanu Reeves, in the guise of Neo of course and within the cyber world Matrix, but few know, that a sliding door of the past would have could offer us a protagonist different from the one we are all used to seeing, we are talking about Will Smith, the famous prince of Bel Air could in fact have played Neo, indeed he was the chosen one of the Wachowski sisters, choice then turned on an emerging Reeves a following the refusal by Smith not convinced by the plot, who decided to opt for Wild Wild West, a film that has only now become a small cult trash but which at the time was a real fiasco at the box office.

The anecdote is important to keep in mind how small decisions at times obvious can cause incredible reactions, in fact at the time Reeves was not yet a superstar, although he was emerging thanks to small masterpieces such as: The Devil’s Advocate, Point Break, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Speed, planetary fame later obtained thanks to the Matrix, arrived together with a mountain of money obtained thanks to the agreed percentage on the receipts.

Precisely this past and present context led the actor to publicly thank his colleague for a choice that, according to him, changed his life.

The declaration

The statement comes directly from an interview released by Esquire, when the dialogue was held on issues related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here it is reported here:

“Well, it changed my life, and it was a great creative experience. Playing Neo in the Matrix trilogy, and now in the fourth episode, had a huge impact on me both personally and artistically, So… Thank you very much!“