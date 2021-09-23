Keanu Reeves: the films to see while waiting for Matrix Resurrections

SmartWorld team





Keanu Reeves – with his performances, antidivo attitude and kindness – he managed to keep the affection of the fans intact for many years. Looking forward to find out Matrix Resurrections, the new chapter of the famous science fiction saga, let’s retrace some of the best interpretations by Keanu Reeves.

Matrix (1999 and 2003), the trilogy with Keanu Reeves

Let’s start this list with three masterpieces directed by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski: Matrix. A sci-fi trilogy that wrote an exciting chapter in the history of cinema. While waiting for the fourth chapter, fans of science fiction adventures should definitely not miss the first three films. Keanu Reeves plays here Neo, The protagonist. Trinity suggests that this character follow him to meet Morpheus. Neo, intrigued, decides to accept: it is the beginning of a journey that the protagonist would never, ever have been able to imagine. Morpheus puts him in front of a choice: to discover the real world in which they live or continue to persist in this illusion. Neo, after choosing the first hypothesis, wakes up in a radically different world than the one he knows: the cars they have taken control of everything and use humankind as a source of energy. The character played by Keanu Reeves decides to follow Morpheus, Trinity and the other members of the team. The goal of this group is to finally defeat the machines: will they succeed? A fourth chapter – Matrix Resurrections – will be released during 2021. The main trilogy currently consists of the following feature films: Matrix (1999);

(1999); Matrix Reloaded (2003);

(2003); Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Point Break (1991)

Loading... Advertisements

Point Break – Break point is the film – which has now become a cult – directed by Kathryn Bigelow. The cast of this feature film is made up of several celebrated performers, including Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze (known for Dirty Dancing and Ghost), Gary Busey (Lethal Weapon and Big Wednesday) and Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black). Point Break – Break point follows Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), an FBI agent who infiltrates a surf community. The man tries to spot some thieves who, wearing rubber masks depicting the faces of the presidents of the United States of America, storm the banks. The gang of criminals managed to rob 27 banks in three years, escaping in just 90 seconds. The FBI fails to solve the case. Angelo Poppas (Gary Busey) believes that the gang may be made up of surfers: no one takes this hypothesis into consideration. Johnny Utah, a special agent, decides to infiltrate the surfers to investigate. Failing to practice this sport, he risks drowning during the first attempt. However, he is rescued by Taylor (Lori Petty), an experienced surfer. Johnny also knows the surfer Bohdi (Patrick Swayze): a strong friendship immediately arises between the two. The protagonist is fascinated by the lifestyle of these free spirits, but he cannot neglect his work. Robberies continue in several banks: will surfers be involved?

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

From science fiction to adventure, up tohorror: Keanu Reeves is a multifaceted actor who has appeared in films of different types. The star also performed Jonathan Harker in the movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. A fascinating, exciting work with well-kept special effects directed by a real icon of the big screen. The story begins in 1462: Vlad ‘Dracula’ III of Wallachia (Gary Oldman), knight of the Holy Order of the Dragon, defends the church from the conquests of the Turks. After discovering that his wife Elizabeth has committed suicide, he decides to renounce his faith and become a vampire. Four centuries later, Dracula invites Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) inside his castle to discuss some business. It’s a tactic: the vampire has fallen in love with Mina Murray (Winona Ryder), the lawyer’s wife. Dracula is convinced that she is the reincarnation of Elizabeth. The dark creature leaves for England, bleeding several people to death.

Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins), charged with investigating, devises a cunning plan to catch the vampire.

John Wick, a film series (2014, 2017 and 2019)