Keanu Reeves, the Matrix’s salary in charity: the gesture is moving

Keanu Reeves is the American actor who hides behind Neo’s glasses in the film Matrix Resurrection, a 775 thousand euro film in the first two days of release. To date, the fifty-seven-year-old actor is considered one of the most generous and selfless Hollywood stars. There have been many occasions in which Reeves has demonstrated an unparalleled humanity and the most striking is (probably) his incredible donation to cancer research.

There are many testimonies of the gestures of solidarity and generosity from Reeves to the next. Starting when, for example, following an illness of a passenger, a flight on which he was traveling had to perform an emergency landing. Once he landed, Reeves has well thought of rent a bus to bring every single passenger to their destination Or when, more simply, he has given his seat on the subway to a lady.

The testimonies also come from some Vip. One of them is Olivia Spencer. The actress told of the time when, when she was still almost completely unknown, her car broke down in the middle of the road, and the only one to stop and come to her rescue was just Keanu Reeves. Or when, at the end of the shooting of the two sequels of Matrix, the actor donated a Rolex Submarine from 10 thousand euros to all the stuntmen who had worked alongside him, a special way to recognize his contribution. Something similar also happened in 1999, when he gave a Harley Davidson to each stand-in, always from one of the films in the saga of Matrix.

Keanu Reeves Matrix: the incredible donation to cancer research

But the gesture that must be recognized most by the generous actor is the huge donation he made at the time of the first film in the saga. In fact, it seems that Keanu donated the 70% of the film’s salary in support of the research against leukemia. A gesture that honors the American actor, who suffered for 10 years from the illness of his sister, who is affected by leukemia. Reeves never left her alone and, as he recounted Vanity Fair, to pay for the treatment of over 5 million euros, he sold his own house, moving in with her. A cause, this, which he then continued to support by funding a foundation intended to help two pediatric hospitals.

Photo: 2019 Getty Images