Keanu Reeves, the rebirth of the most loved star on the web

For years they have been fleeting appearances. Which have done nothing but feed legends and tales that are mythological. Because until 2014, the year of the first John Wick, the career of Keanu Reeves it seemed destined to fade away. Thus the network created the myth of a good, kind, lonely, sad and always beautiful actor. All true? Maybe not. But it is undeniable that, especially in the last couple of years, the actor has found the polish of the past. And this rebirth is indeed thanks to some successful and successful films. But she also has the name and surname of an exceptional woman: Alexandra Grant.

Love for Alexandra Grant

Dubbed “the internet boyfriend”, Keanu Reeves has built a crazy reputation on the Net. We have also told you about his gentle exploits here. But since coming out of the closet with his partner, artist Alexandra Grant, the actor has – if possible – increased his popularity. Shy, tender and in love. Alexandra and Keanu are one of the Hollywood couples we like the most. Maybe because they don’t seek the photographer’s lens at all costs. Perhaps because they don’t chase the stereotype of a glamorous red carpet couple. They prefer to vanish hand in hand into the darkness of the night, leaving the Matrix set in San Francisco behind. As countless images showed before the lockdown.

Alexandra made Keanu Reeves’ image less sad. But it has not in the least affected its appeal on the ranks of fans. On the contrary. He brought out his most romantic side. The one who writes poetry. Indeed, this is how they met: he, the poet, she the illustrator of his visions. In short, Grant did something that seemed impossible: we liked it even more.

The new career of Keanu Reeves

But the rebirth of Keanu Reeves also passes through his career. As we said, it is thanks to the 2014 action film John Wick that the Hawaiian actor has not lost himself in the maze of independent cinema. Which is beautiful, mind you. But it also risks completely derailing a career. Instead, the saga of the hitman in a crisis of conscience catapulted him back to the head of the box office. He also returned to romantic comedies. With his favorite movie wife, Wynona Ryder.

And then it came Matrix 4. The great chimera of the new cinema inaugurated in the 2000s. The Covid-19 pandemic has blocked filming at its best. But the expectation for this appointment, even if postponed, remains very high. Finally, and it is news a few days ago, Keanu Reeves has let Comic-Con fans know that he is reasoning with director Francis Lawrence to bring the sequel to the screen. Constantine. The detective of the occult who played in 2005 in a small film that became a cult. And, between the serious and the facetious, he promises: “Don’t worry, it never crossed my mind to dye my hair blonde and take an English accent“.

