Keanu Reeves, the superstar with a (really) golden heart

“Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress about enriching my bank account. I give a lot and live simply. We all know that good health is much more important ”. It was 2006 when Keanu Reeves gave this interview to Hollywood.com. And yet, despite the fact that banknotes are still not a priority for him today, People With Money magazine crowned him the highest-paid actor in the world a few days ago, having earned something like 58 million last year. dollars. Not to mention its assets which, one hundredth more, one hundredth less, is around 185 million, thanks also to lucrative entrepreneurial initiatives, including restaurant chains, football teams, Wodka, cosmetics, perfumes.

Which does not detract from the recent news, reported by the British digital publisher LadBible, that the 57-year-old Canadian actor had donated 70% of his earnings from the first Matrix. We are talking about a figure that is around 31.5 million dollars (out of 45, considering the 10 in advance and the 35 in box office bonuses), which Reeves has allocated to finance research on leukemia. It is no coincidence that the choice of the artist, decreed (by Glam’Mag) the sexiest in the world, turned to this particular pathology. There is a personal reason very dear to him, behind the generous gesture: in 1991, while he was shooting the first Matrix, his sister Kim, also an actress, was diagnosed with leukemia. Keanu went so far as to sell the $ 5 million home in California to meet the very expensive expenses. Luckily for the current 55-year-old, after ten years of treatment, Kim came out healed. “She was always there for me. I will always be there for you », the brother confessed. Still, Keanu, struck by the battle faced by his younger sister, continued to allocate funds for research. In an interview with Ladies’ Home Journal, he said, “I have a private foundation that has been running for five or six years and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. However, I don’t like to associate my name with the foundation; I just let it do what it does. ” Reeves, it should be remembered, has already had to face several tragedies in the family. His first and only daughter, Ava Archer Syme Reeves, was born dead, due to a congenital heart problem and the child’s mother, Jennifer Syme (with whom he separated a few weeks later), passed away, eighteen months older. late, in a car accident, returning from a party at Marilyn Manson’s house. As well as his best friend, River Phoenix, went missing from an overdose. All griefs that have marked him in a profound way.

Speaking of Matrix Resurrections, it must be said that, at the box office, it is turning out to be a real flop at the moment. With an exaggerated budget of 190 million dollars, for now it has collected, between the US (30.9) and the foreign market (75.1), just 106 million. Considering that films usually perform at their best in the first few weeks, it is easy to predict that the budget will be in the red. After all, the choice to distribute it also on the HBO Max platform (where, however, even Godzilla vs. Kong had more views than Resurrections), making it usable, comfortably from home, to millions of viewers, not only did it not benefit him in theaters. , but turned it into the most pirated film of the moment, given that one illegal sharing out of three concerns the very last and, artistically, ugly title of the saga, with that plot difficult for even a computer engineer to digest. Keanu’s gesture, beyond the personal reasons linked to his sister’s illness, is not isolated. Reeves is famous for being one of Hollywood’s rare kindest stars. And very generous, proving that he is not a positive character only in his films, but also in real life. In the two Matrix sequels, he donated a large portion of his salary, to the benefit of the Special Effects and Costumes departments. On the set of Matrix Reloaded, however, he gave the twelve stunts some brand new Harley Davidson. Even outside the set, Keanu has always been attentive to others. In 2019, for example, he was flying from San Francisco to Los Angeles, when the plane, due to the health of a passenger, had to make an emergency landing. The actor, instead of thinking only of himself, as many of his colleagues would have done, perhaps renting a private car, decided to share the fate of the other passengers, getting, to general amazement, on the minivan that would take them, after two hours to your destination.

On the Internet there is still a video, shot secretly, in the subway, in New York, in which an attentive Reeves gives way to a woman. Keanu with a heart of gold.