Keanu Reeves: the tragic love story that marked the life of the actor who will marry after 24 years of being alone

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 2, 1964, the son of Patricia Taylor and Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr. Keanu Reaves’ life is marked by hard times and loss of loved ones from which he could hardly recover.

His biological father was in prison for selling drugs. He was a violent man who constantly abused the actor. The last time they had contact, the Canadian artist was 13 years old.

With the separation of his father and the move from Beirut to New York, Keanu Reeves thought he would have a more peaceful life, but it did not happen. His mother’s romantic partners, who worked as a stripper, also physically and psychologically abused him, as did his sisters Kim and Emma Reeves, and his half-sister Karina Miller.

Health problems

Some time later, the Lebanese actor suffered a severe blow when he learned that his sister Kim had leukemia. Fortunately, the young woman managed to overcome the disease.

After appearing in numerous television programs and in films with little critical and commercial impact, Reeves landed his first important role as Scott Favor in “My Own Private Idaho” (1991), alongside River Phoenix, with whom he began a great friendship.

Two years later, in 1993, River Phoenix died of an overdose. Keanu in an interview assured that he often thinks about him and that he could possibly have done more to prevent him from continuing to use drugs.

Despite the painful loss, Keanu continued his rising acting career. He added new productions to his artistic work, among them: “Dracula”, “Speed”, The Devil’s Advocate” and “The Matrix”.

lost loved ones

In that time span, Keanu met his girlfriend Jennifer Syme. The young woman became pregnant, but the pregnancy was interrupted at eight months of gestation. The baby died in her mother’s womb.

Just a few months later, a new tragedy engulfed the actor: his girlfriend lost her life in a traffic accident. This fact left Keanu in a deep depression. “Many need happiness to be able to live, I don’t,” the actor once assured.

New opportunity

After almost two decades of being without a partner, on a red carpet in 2018, the actor was romantically linked to the visual artist Alexandra Grant, who was first joined by a long-standing friendship.

According to Good Show, the “Matrix” star recently proposed to Grant privately with a diamond ring he purchased at a Los Angeles jewelry store. The romantic request for a hand would have been made after the couple returned from Europe, where the actor was filming consecutive films.