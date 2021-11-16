News

Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise and Chris Hemsworth pay tribute to Valentino Rossi [video]

A tribute video for Valentino Rossi appeared on the social channels of the MotoGP with all the celebrities of sport and the world of entertainment who wanted to pay homage to the Doctor.

He had always thought of his last day as a professional driver as a nightmare, but “I’m very happy, it was also fun thanks to the affection of colleagues, fans and friends”. With these words Valentino Rossi accepted the award MotoGP Legend which is usually delivered to the best motorcyclists a few years after the end of their career. The Doctor instead he received it when he retired, such was his greatness, during the gala evening for the closing of the championship season in Valencia.

It’s not just the 26 racing seasons and 9 world titles that make the sample of Tavullia, his personality is also and above all. Charismatic, fighter and with an innate charge of sympathy, Valentino he was able to inspire the young motorcyclists who came after him and all the sportsmen who compete to reach the finish line, regardless of the discipline. There were many of us glued to the TV to watch his races, including some well-known names from other sectors such as Jovanotti, Laura Pausini, Cesare Cremonini, Gianni Morandi and three world-class Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise And Chris Hemsworth. Click on the player link below to see the video with the greetings of celebrities to Valentino Rossi.


