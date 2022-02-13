Keanu Reeves tries his hand at Kung Fu thanks to a Mod

Despite the high level of difficulty, which is pushing many players to abandon SIFU already at the second Boss, the Sloclap adventure is capturing the attention of a large audience.

And with the game also available on PCtherefore, many could not be missing Mod dedicated. Among the latter, one in particular has received the approval of many fans. We are talking about a Mod that transforms the protagonist of IT WASpromptly replaced by none other than John Wick!

In fact, the film character played by Keanu Reeves easily adapts to the context proposed by the Action, between Kung Fu and full blasts. For obvious reasons of gameplay, however, there are no firearms, with the choreography of the fights that therefore differ in part from those of the films of the John Wick series. Made by the content creator “The Beyonders”, the Mod of IT WAS is shown in action in the gameplay video which you can find directly at the opening of this news. What do you think?

Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, the new title from the authors of Absolver it is having a good response from the public and critics. To meet the needs of a wider audience, Sloclap has also already confirmed its intention to publish a simpler way for SIFU.