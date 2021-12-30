Keanu Reeves unleashed on an Italian super motorcycle: “Exciting to ride it”

Keanu Reeves’ passion for engines and especially for motorcycles is now well known. The protagonist of the Matrix poses with a Ducati Panigale

He is one of the actors of Hollywood most appreciated, especially for how he behaves when not on set. Keanu Reeves he is a nonconformist character, far from the typical canons of the “star” of American cinema. He has put one hit after another in series, but he often loves to experiment with different projects. Known for his great humility, he is about to return to the cinema with the new chapter of “Matrix“, Which will return to the screens in January.

Plus, the actor is in love with the engines, and in particular of the two wheels. Of Canadian descent, he is the co-founder and owner of Arch Motorcycles, and never misses a chance to ride racing cars with four or two wheels. One of his latest “driving” experiences was immortalized on Instagram: Keanu Reeves tried a track at the Chuckwalla Valley Raceway in Desert Center, California Ducati Panigale V2.

Keanu Reeves, from Matrix to the track with an Italian super bike

The test was organized by the North America division of the house Italian: and right on the account of the US division of the Ducati the photo of the actor in the overalls near the white motorcycle has appeared. Reeves he wanted to do a double test, also trying a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

Apparently, however, to be thoroughly tested is the Ducati bilicindrica, which next year will compete in the Supersport World Championship. L’actor wanted to comment on his experience on the track: “I thank Ducati for the occasion – wrote via Instagram – this V2 is spectacular, I enjoyed it a lot. It was exciting to drive it “. Reeves will return to theaters with “The Matrix Resurrections” on January 1st.