Keanu Reeves unleashed on the Ducati Panigale V2 in “Matrix Resurrection” – Corriere.it

A few days after the release in the US theaters of the new chapter of the fantasy saga, the Canadian actor allowed himself a test on the track of the fast Italian motorcycle

The expectation grows for Matrix Resurrection. The fourth chapter of the saga launched in 1999 will inaugurate 2022 in Italian cinemas on January 1st, anticipated by a few days (on the 22nd) from its release in US cinemas. Once again the protagonist will be Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. The popular Canadian actor is a well-known motor enthusiast. Co-owner and founder of Arch Motorcycle, Reeves never misses an opportunity to get on a two-wheeled racing car. Last, in chronological order, the Ducati Panigale V2, driven on a track day at Chuckwalla Valley Racevay in Desert Center, California. I really thank Ducati for the occasion – the famous Matrix Neo wrote on Instagram -. Spectacular V2 and it was a really good experience. I enjoyed it a lot.

Like Neo and Trinity (Carrie Anne Moss), the Borgo Panigale company will also be among the… main actors in the latest film directed by Lana Wachowski. A bond – the one between the Matrix and Ducati – started in 2001, with the 996 present in the second chapter of the original trilogy (Reloaded). The story tells of a long and exhausting negotiation between the then CEO of Ducati, Federico Minoli, and the management of Warner Bros to grant the use of the Italian racing car in the film, but in the end the 996, painted in an unusual green color, he became the protagonist of a furious chase on the highway, perhaps one of the best known in the history of cinema. After the release of the film, Ducati thought well to exploit the visibility obtained to present to the public a limited edition (just 300 units) of the bike featured in Reloaded: the 998 Matrix, obviously green.

After 18 years, the Italian bike has put on its ideal high-octane cloak again and will return to theaters with a modified Scrambler specifically for Resurrection. As anticipated by the trailer, both Trinity and Neo will launch into high-adrenaline-fueled chases.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



