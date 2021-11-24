News

Keanu Reeves, unveiled the strange gift to Sandra Bullock after the success of Speed

After the gift for the end of filming of John Wick 4 made to Donnie Yen and his collaborators, a new story has emerged in these hours about the generosity of Keanu Reeves.

In a new Esquire profile dedicated to Keanu Reeves’ career, actress Sandra Bullock unveiled the wacky gift she received from the Matrix for the celebrations of Speed: That time it wasn’t an end-of-shoot gift, as the actress revealed that the thought of Keanu Reeves was delivered to her about a year after the success of the film they made together, but as they say, it is the gesture that counts.

It all started with a dinner that Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock had had together some time before when, during the evening, she had revealed to him that she had never tried champagne and truffles. Reeves, according to Bullock’s story, was stunned by the thing, and then decided to fix it: a few days after that dinner, Sandra Bullock was at home with a friend of hers, when Keanu Reeves arrived on his motorcycle. The bell rang, the actor came in with flowers, champagne and truffles: “I thought you should try champagne with truffles, I want to know what you think“, these are the words of the actor based on the story of Sandra Bullock.”Then he left because he had an appointment.

Recall that very soon Keanu Reeves will return in the role of Neo: Check out the new Matrix Resurrections posters.

