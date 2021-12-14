Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel

Constantine by Francis Lawrence, the cinecomics based on the comic series Hellblazer by Vertigo, is one of the films of the heart of Keanu Reeves. While it was never too critically acclaimed, it grossed $ 230 million at the international box office at the time of its release and has become a cult classic over the years. So much so that Reeves, Stephen Colbert’s host to present Matrix Resurrections (in Italian cinemas from January 1, 2022), has revealed that he would like to make one sequel.

Constantine 2 will be done? “I tried,” reveals Reeves

“I’d be happy to play John Constantine again, I’ve tried, I’m trying Stephen, “the actor told Colbert. The host’s question was about which character he’d like to bring back to the screens after John Wick and Neo, but which no one proposes to him.





The sequel to Constantine it involved several directors, but it seems destined not to materialize, at least for the moment. From Francis Lawrence to Guillermo del Toro, many have expressed the will to continue the story of the investigator endowed with paranormal powers who fights Evil to escape Hell. However, to date, Reeves appears to be the only one really involved in the idea.

Some time ago it had been Peter Stormare, the interpreter of Lucifer Samael Morningstar in the original, to announce via social a sequel in the pipeline. But even in that case Warner never provided official confirmation. Clearer had been Lawrence in an interview with /Movie.

I think we all wanted to do it. The first was quite successful. We wanted to make a heavier film, no-one for minors, which wouldn’t have cost as much as the original.

Keanu Reeves, The Matrix and then the Constantine sequel?

The director explained that he and Reeves have been working on the sequel for a while, shifting the focus of the narrative from the supernatural to the personal, focusing on the mournful and lonely sphere of the leading anti-hero.

The idea of ​​a personal story was really interesting, and it was the hardest thing to come across… We talked about it recently. Constantine has always remained in our hearts because we love the film, and especially realizing that there is a real cult following to this film, it would be fun to do. Keanu, producer Akiva Goldsman and I actually talked about it.

Here is the interview with Keanu Reeves on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

