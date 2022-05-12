Keanu Reeves was about to replace Brad Pitt in this movie

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in all of Hollywood. In addition to his particular charisma and the fanaticism that he arouses among his followers, he is also one of the most acclaimed names in the industry. In recent times, Reeves has experienced a resurgence in his career with the action saga of de John Wick and, more recently, with the fourth installment of Matrix: Resurrections.

The truth is that the 57-year-old actor was about to star in another title, which would have united him again with Sandra Bullock. Both shared the screen in 1994 in the first installment of Maximum speed (Speed), and in 2006 they repeated with the romantic drama The lake House (The Lakehouse). And although many do not believe it, Keanu was very close to acting alongside Bullock for the third time, although the latter did not materialize.

Bullock recently released The lost City (The Lost City), the adventure comedy in which she plays Loretta Sage, a novelist who embarks on a promotional tour with Alan Caprison, the model for the cover of her new book. However, Loretta’s life takes an unexpected turn when she is kidnapped by eccentric millionaire Abigail Fairfax to help him find a mythological city that appears in her latest book.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City (2022)

The cast of The Lost City is led by Bullock and channing tatumbeside Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the villain and Brad Pitt. The film directed by the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee it received positive reviews that praised the strong performances, good doses of humor, and adventure movie nostalgia. It also had a great step at the box office, raising more than 160 million dollars from a budget of 74 million.

One of the most memorable cameos in the film is that of Brad Pitt, who plays Jack Trainer, a former Navy SEAL turned CIA agent, who helps Alan rescue Loretta. However, the directors of the film they didn’t always have Pitt in mind. The directors revealed that the first actor they had in mind was Keanu Reeves.

“I think initially we thought it was going to be Keanu Reeves, but he was working on John Wick and that’s where we said, ‘Brad was always our first choice,’ but we didn’t think it was going to happen. So [Sandra] did Bullet Train and it went well. And I love Keanu, he would have been fun too,” said director Adam Nee.

Brad Pitt has a funny cameo in Sandra Bullock’s movie

Just like Reeves Brad Pitt He has experienced a resurgence in his career. Since the premiere of once upon a time in hollywood (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), directed by Quentin Tarantino, the actor made a leap in his career. After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Pitt starred in Ad Astra and soon, Bullet Train Y Babylonthe latest from Damien Chazelle.

While, The lost City has just had its streaming premiere in the United States through Paramount+but still does not have a release date for Latin America and Spain.

