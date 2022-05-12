Entertainment

Keanu Reeves was about to replace Brad Pitt in this movie

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in all of Hollywood. In addition to his particular charisma and the fanaticism that he arouses among his followers, he is also one of the most acclaimed names in the industry. In recent times, Reeves has experienced a resurgence in his career with the action saga of de John Wick and, more recently, with the fourth installment of Matrix: Resurrections.

The truth is that the 57-year-old actor was about to star in another title, which would have united him again with Sandra Bullock. Both shared the screen in 1994 in the first installment of Maximum speed (Speed), and in 2006 they repeated with the romantic drama The lake House (The Lakehouse). And although many do not believe it, Keanu was very close to acting alongside Bullock for the third time, although the latter did not materialize.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Elizabeth Gutiérrez accelerates the pulse of William Levy in an SUV

7 mins ago

But how? Jennifer Aniston’s hair is not straight

9 mins ago

Part 2 reveals its premiere date; Christopher Walken joins the cast, according to Deadline

11 mins ago

Former Garibaldi Ricardo Crespo: She is his ex-wife, who accused him of sexually abusing his daughter | Famous

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button