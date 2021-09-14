Keanu Reeves was stunned seeing the film

Since the first trailer for Matrix Resurrections (here to see it), thousands of discussions have exploded on the web regarding the future fourth chapter of the legendary saga starring Keanu Reeves. To give even more topics for discussion on the subject came Lana Wachowski who, during the recent Berlin International Literature Festival, revealed the reaction that the leading actor had seeing the complete film.

We showed Keanu the film, and he was really blown away. He said something typically from Keanu, who is an incredibly insightful person. He was just sitting there and, in that moment, I wasn’t expecting this kind of brilliant revelation, but there he is He says: “Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the successful twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital and virtual life and how it would impact us and our way of thinking. It gave us a frame to reflect and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you did it for the next twenty years as well. How did you do?”

During the same interview, the director also explained the reasons that led her to resurrect Neo and Trinity in this fourth installment of the saga of Matrix.

My father died, a friend of mine died soon after, and my mother soon after – he explained. I didn’t really know how to process that kind of pain. I hadn’t experienced it so closely. You know their lives are about to end, yet it was really hard. My brain always stepped in with the imagination to help me and one night I was crying, I couldn’t sleep, and my brain blew this whole thing up.

I couldn’t have my mom and dad back, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, probably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters back to life, and in a very simple way too. You can look at this and think, “Ok, these two people are dead and ok, bringing them back to life doesn’t make me feel good.” But it does. It’s simple, that’s what art does and that’s what stories do: they comfort us.

