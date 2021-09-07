Keanu Reeves who he is, how much he earns, assets, figures

Internationally renowned actor, one of the most beloved faces in the world of entertainment, this is how much Keanu Reeves earns. These are mind-boggling figures.

Among the best known actors, Keanu Reeves, is one of the most beloved faces in the world of entertainment at an international level. Able to give life to a successful career over the years, it is not surprising that many are curious to find out more about the well-known artist, such as how much his wealth amounts to. So let’s go into the details and see together who he is, his career and above all how much he earns.

Keanu Reeves: who is he, height, career

Name: Keanu Charles Reeves

Height: 185 cm

Weight: 79 kg

Date of birth: September 2, 1964

Place of birth: Beirut (Lebanon)

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on 2 September 1964, Keanu Charles Reeves he is 185 cm tall, weighs about 79 kg and is of the zodiac sign of Virgo. Her father was an American geologist, while her mother was an English dancer and costume designer. Growing up in Toronto, Canada, Keanu Reeves became a promise of high school over the course of his high school years.ice Hockey. Due to dyslexia problems, however, he decides to drop out of school at the age of 17. Thus begins to follow acting courses and to participate in various castings, managing in a short time to establish himself as one of the most appreciated and well-known actors on an international level.

He worked as a sharpener of ice skates, lumberjack and for a year it was also was employee of a pasta shop. In 1986 he attracted the attention of critics thanks to the film The River Boys. The first leading role, however, he gets with the film on the world of hockey Broad shoulders. Thanks to the movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, from 1989, gets its first real success. He then starred in small independent films such as Gus Van Sant’s The Beautiful and the Damned, before playing the role of lawyer Kevin Lomax in The Devil’s Advocate.

He reaches the peak of notoriety playing Neo, the protagonist of the cult trilogy of Matrix. Has played the bass with the rock band Dogstar, while since 2002 he has been playing in a band called Becky. 2005 announces the decision to leave the band and the musical career. In 2008 the film The night does not wait was released. In December of the same year, the remake of the 1951 science fiction classic Ultimatum to Earth was released, in which Keanu Reeves is the protagonist.

Thanks to a survey carried out in 2006 by the American entertainment site Entertainment Tonight, the actor is among the “10 most loved movie stars in America”. On January 31, 2005 he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2016, he also starred in the thriller A Double Truth. Also during his career he lent his voice and his image, for the creation of the video game Cyberpunk 2077, produced by CD Projekt RED and released in 2020. In September 2019 a fourth Matrix movie, which is expected to come out by the end of 2021.

Keanu Reeves: private life, ex, partner, children

Particularly reserved, very little is known about Keanu Reeves’ private life. Jennifer Syme, and, a year later, theirs was born eldest daughter, who died a few days later from a congenital heart malformation. In 2001, her partner Jennifer unfortunately died in a car accident. For many years there has been no news about the actor’s private life, who in November 2019 formalized his relationship with Alexandra Grant, long-term friend.

Keanu Reeves: how much he earns and assets

As is often the case when it comes to celebrities from the entertainment world, it is not possible to know exactly how much they amount the earnings and assets of Keanu Reeves. Given his successful career, however, it is possible to hypothesize that these are not at all indifferent figures.

In this regard, it will be interesting to know that the actor achieved a great success at the box office with the 1989 film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, which grossed over 40 million dollars nationally. But not only that, for the sequels Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, he would have perceived $ 20 million per film plus 15% of world revenue, for a total of 185 million dollars.

Always according to some rumors circulating on the web, the actor would perceive among the 15 million and 20 million dollars per film. In addition, according to CelebrityNetWorth, the artist’s net worth would be 360 million dollars. As already mentioned, however, these are only indiscretions and no confirmations have ever been received on the part of the person concerned.

Keanu Reeves: Instagram and Facebook

Among the most appreciated and internationally known actors, they are not found neither on Instagram nor on Facebook profiles in his name with the now famous blue check.