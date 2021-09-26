Keanu Reeves, who is he: age, girlfriend, Instagram

Keanu Reeves is Canadian actor and musician, but born in Beirut, Lebanon. It is one of the most well-known faces of cinema at an international level, with a success that we can easily define planetary, arrived thanks to films such as Speed, the trilogy of the Matrix, The devil’s advocate, Point Break, The little Buddha, Johnny Mnemonic , The lake house of time, Ultimatum to the Earth. He is also the main protagonist of 47 Ronin, a film in which he fights the character played by actress Rinko Kikuchi.

Who is Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves: age

Keanu Reeves was born on 2 September 1964 and is therefore 56 years old today. His name is short for a Hawaiian name that has a similar meaning to “light and cool breeze”, or so the actor has described it on some public occasions. Keanu experienced a double personal drama when he lost, within two years, his daughter from the relationship with Jennifer Syme, born with a heart malformation, and the mother of this child, the American actress who died in a car accident in 2001. .

Keanu Reeves: girlfriend

Keanu Reeves is currently linked to Alexandra Grant, a 47-year-old artist who is even more mature than her age due to her much-talked-about white hair. The two were recently paparazzi at a dinner given by a friend of the couple, near the Spago restaurant, confirming that the relationship between the two continues to be strong almost two years after the public debut of their relationship. The two were also filmed kissing each other goodbye for Keanu’s arrival on the set of Matrix 4, Germany.

Keanu Reeves: Instagram

Keanu Reeves does not have an official Instagram account and has made it known in the past that all social media accounts associated with his name are fake. In particular, it was his colleague on the set of Bill & Ted, Alex Winter, who publicly declared that the actor has no official profiles on any social network. It is therefore possible to follow only some fan pages that post content and updates about him.