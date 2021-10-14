Keanu Reeves: will the actor star in a Marvel movie? The whole truth

For a long time now, there has been talk of Keanu Reeves returning to Cine-Comic. The iconic actor from the Matrix and the John Wick saga is one of the most loved by audiences and critics alike. For this reason, fans of films inspired by the great comics that made history they wished for some time that the much admired Reeves had been reciting a exceptional role in a hit film. Some indiscretions had given the aficionados hope; stating that, Keanu Reeves was offered the role of Kraven the Hunter, historical Villain Marvel, in a film dedicated to him. According to Illuminerdi, Sony, already author of two films related to the Spider-Man universe, would have made the proposal to the actor. In this article, we report the rumors that have arisen about it in detail and the next denial.

Keanu Reeves in a Marvel movie? The whole truth

As mentioned, Keanu Reeves could have played the role of the hugely popular Spider-Man Villain, Kraven, in a Marvel movie along the lines of jobs like Man on Fire and Logan. The most diehard fans knew very well that, this wasn’t the first time the actor’s name came up next to that of Marvel. Although it had been unverifiable news from the start, the fact that Reeves could return in a Cine-Comic had immediately aroused great clamor among the fans who, unfortunately, were sadly disillusioned by Skyler Shuler, chief editor of the DisInsider. The reporter, in fact, revealed on Twitter that, according to reliable sources, Reeves had refused the offer for a few months.

There has been talk, for years now, of Keanu Reeves’ involvement in Marvel’s projects. The intervention of the head of Marvel Studios remained in the annals Kevin Feige during an interview with ComicBook.com in which he had alluded several times to the possibility that Keanu did approached to the MCU. Specifically, Fiege said: “We talk to him about it for almost every movie we make. We always discuss the possibility that Keanu Reeves could join the cast. I don’t know if and when he will decide to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, we want to understand in every way what is the best way for this to happen “.

In short, the window on the opportunity that Keanu Reeves can play a role in Marvel films remains open. The film about Kraven the Hunter for which the actor was named, will see the light after the sequel to Venom and Morbius, by Jared Leto. The work was postponed several times, the last possible start date would be January 2022.