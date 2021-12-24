Keanu Reeves wishes to play Constantine again

The star of Matrix Resurrections Keanu Reeves, film in which she will reprise her role as Thomas Anderson / Neo, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, with Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, confirms that he will play John Constantine again in the future.

The statements of Keanu Reeves

John Constantine is a fictional comic book character created by Alan Moore, John Totleben and Stephen Bissette in 1985, star of the comic series Hellblazer published in the United States of America by DC Comics under the Vertigo label and which you can find on Amazon! Keanu Reeves played Constantine in the 2005 film of the same name, directed by Francis Lawrence, based on the comic series Hellblazer and winner of the ASCAP Award for music.

The film saw Constantine team up with detective Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) to investigate her sister’s suicide. But soon he was forced to confront the forces of hell itself. The film also featured Shia LaBeouf as Chas Kramer and Tilda Swinton as Archangel Gabriel. Upon its release, Constantine earned $ 230.9 million against a budget of around $ 70-100 million and, over the years, has developed a cult following to such an extent that the occult sorcerer / detective has a series of his own, in which he investigates various supernatural events. Until recently, Constantine was a major character in The CW’s Arrowverse, particularly in Legends of Tomorrow, where he was portrayed by Matt Ryan.

During an interview with Esquire, was asked Keanu Reeves to comment on the rumors that want him to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Already in 2019 Kevin Feige had confessed:

“We talk to him almost every time we have to make a movie. We talk to him about when and how he might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we really want to find the right way to do it. “

Keanu Reeves he would like to play Constantine again at some point in the future, given his love for the character and the world he lives in. In 2020, Peter Stormare, Lucifer’s performer, had confirmed that a sequel was in the works. Whether this is true is unclear at the moment, as Warner Bros. has never confirmed Stromare’s statement. In any case Keanu Reeves he is ready to get back in the game and who knows if we will really see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.